Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 0.8%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.81). 8,155,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.82).

Vivo Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.92.

Vivo Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Vivo Energy’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

