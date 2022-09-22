VKENAF Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (VKNF)

VKENAF (VKNF) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One VKENAF coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VKENAF has traded down 19% against the US dollar. VKENAF has a total market cap of $388,092.00 and $9,654.00 worth of VKENAF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VKENAF

VKENAF Coin Profile

VKENAF launched on February 6th, 2020. VKENAF’s total supply is 98,500,000 coins. The official website for VKENAF is vkenaf.com. VKENAF’s official Twitter account is @vkenaf.

VKENAF Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VKenafChain records the entire process of producing, manufacturing, processing, and selling Kenaf as a blockchain. It's designed to create a healthy and transparent ecosystem through the issuance and distribution of Vkenaf Token.”

