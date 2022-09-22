Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.
NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,988. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
