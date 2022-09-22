Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,988. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,406,000 after purchasing an additional 922,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

