Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

WMT stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $365.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

