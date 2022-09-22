Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.3 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.08. 87,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.