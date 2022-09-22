WanSwap One Day Volume Reaches $15,825.00 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WanSwap has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. WanSwap has a total market cap of $606,605.77 and approximately $15,825.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WanSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,910,606 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.