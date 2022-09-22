Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.40

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.62), with a volume of 1161661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.72).

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market cap of £571.01 million and a P/E ratio of 298.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($30,235.20).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

