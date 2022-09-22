Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $12,995.82 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 279 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $12,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.87.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

