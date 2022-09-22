Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $122.88. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,389. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

