Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.50. 19,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

