Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 22,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

