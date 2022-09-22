Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,885. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

