Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target Cut to €13.75

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.75 ($14.03) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Wereldhave has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.
About Wereldhave
