Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target Cut to €13.75

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.75 ($14.03) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Wereldhave has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

