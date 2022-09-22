West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 131,574 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,574 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 675,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

