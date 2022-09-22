West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.45. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.