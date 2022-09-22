West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,386. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53.

