West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,677,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after buying an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,233. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

