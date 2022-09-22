West Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.97. 5,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

