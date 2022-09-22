West Financial Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,199. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

