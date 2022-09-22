WiBX Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One WiBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. WiBX has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and $17,813.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WiBX has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX’s genesis date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WiBX

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

