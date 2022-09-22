Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of WHLM opened at $4.12 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.58.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.