Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.12 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

