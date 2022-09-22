Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.80 Per Share

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wilmington Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 289.70 ($3.50) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 199 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £254.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,787.50.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

