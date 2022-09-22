Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.80 Per Share

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wilmington Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 289.70 ($3.50) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 199 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £254.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,787.50.
About Wilmington
Recommended Stories
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.