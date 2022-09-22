Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 342,247 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 4,046.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,247 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDO stock remained flat at $24.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,857. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

