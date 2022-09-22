Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,503 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 277,723 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 153,627 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 196.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 162,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 107,889 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,110. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

