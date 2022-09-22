Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $674,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,767 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

PFF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 92,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,923. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

