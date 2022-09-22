Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,115 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 53,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.