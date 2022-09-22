Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

