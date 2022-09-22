Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

WBA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 90,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,728. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

