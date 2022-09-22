Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 305,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 213,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 94,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 256,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 387,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

