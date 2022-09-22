Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 30,477 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 2.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPIB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,923 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

