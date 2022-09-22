Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 176,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.