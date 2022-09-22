Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.39. The company had a trading volume of 581,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $186.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 153.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wingstop by 72.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wingstop by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

