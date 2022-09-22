Wiser Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,354,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

