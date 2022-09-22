Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down to $87.18

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.18, but opened at $84.15. Woodward shares last traded at $85.88, with a volume of 55 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $101,706. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.