Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00011225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $139,800.14 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00131105 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00721308 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00875753 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
