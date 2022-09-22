Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00011225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $139,800.14 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00131105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00721308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00875753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.