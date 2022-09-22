W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 23,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,070,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 42.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
