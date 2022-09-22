XR Securities LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

XR Securities LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
