XR Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XR Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $422.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,409. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

