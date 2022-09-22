XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $20,267,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

NYSEARCA TNA traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 262,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

