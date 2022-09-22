XR Securities LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 18.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after buying an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.83.

MDB stock traded down $10.83 on Thursday, reaching $198.63. The company had a trading volume of 76,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,417. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.45 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.92 and its 200 day moving average is $316.17. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

