YETI Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of YETI in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YETI Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.