Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 829,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $554.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

