YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 56,147 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.32. 28,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $82.47.

