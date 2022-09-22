YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 389 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $60.94. 118,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,033. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

