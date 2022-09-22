YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 270,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

