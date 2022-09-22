YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

