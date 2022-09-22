YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

