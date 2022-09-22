YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,351. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

