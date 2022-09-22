YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,839. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

