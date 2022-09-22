YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. City Holding Co. increased its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

DHR stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.23. 37,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,276. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

